ISRO's Communications Satellite GSAT-6A Suffers Setback In Space: Sources

Top officials at ISRO have not confirmed what has gone wrong with the satellite and whether can it be retrieved at all.
The GSAT 6 A is communications satellite that is earmarked largely for defence purposes and is mostly used by the armed forces. The satellite has cost ISRO about Rs 270 crore. The satellite uses a very special umbrella-like antenna that is 6 metres in diameter and gives out signals powerful enough to be picked up by handled devices. This was to provide point to point communication.
GSAT 6 A was successfully launched using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk II on March 29, 2018 from Sriharikota. The satellite has a twin already operational in space.
The last time ISRO faced a failure was on August 31, 2017, when the PSLV failed to launch the IRNSS 1 H satellite.