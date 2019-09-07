ISRO Lost Link With Lander, Not Hopes Of Billion Indians: Vice President

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

All India | | Updated: September 07, 2019 13:30 IST
Vice President said that the entire country is with ISRO and praised the scientists for their hard work


New Delhi: 

There is nothing to despair, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today as ISRO lost contact with its moon lander Vikram.

"There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the lander and not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians," Vice President Naidu's secretariat tweeted.

The Vice President said the orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission.

"I salute @isro scientists, engineers & everyone else associated with Chandrayaan 2 for their hard work & dedication in trying to conquer new frontiers in space exploration," he said.

Mr Naidu also extended his best wishes for the Indian Space Research Organisation's  future endeavours, saying the country is proud of them.
 



