ISRO Lost Link With Lander, Not Hopes Of Billion Indians: Vice President

Vice President said that the entire country is with ISRO and praised the scientists for their hard work

There is nothing to despair, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today as ISRO lost contact with its moon lander Vikram.

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

"There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the lander and not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians," Vice President Naidu's secretariat tweeted.

There is nothing to despair. ISRO only lost communication with the Lander & not the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians. The Orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission. @isro#Chandrayaan2 - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 7, 2019

The Vice President said the orbiter with its payloads is performing its mission.

"I salute @isro scientists, engineers & everyone else associated with Chandrayaan 2 for their hard work & dedication in trying to conquer new frontiers in space exploration," he said.

I salute @isro scientists, engineers & everyone else associated with Chandrayaan-2 for their hard work & dedication in trying to conquer new frontiers in space exploration.



The nation is proud of #ISRO's achievements. My best wishes for all your future endeavours. #Chandrayaan2 - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 7, 2019

Mr Naidu also extended his best wishes for the Indian Space Research Organisation's future endeavours, saying the country is proud of them.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.