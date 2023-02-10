ISRO Successfully Launches New Rocket To Deploy 3 Satellites Into Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second edition of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The first test flight of SSLV, on August 9, had ended in partial failure as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits.

The SSLV-D2 soared into the skies from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre with three satellites, including the one developed by 750 girl students from across India, at 9:18 am.

"Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," the space agency tweeted from its official handle announcing about the successful launch.

The three satellites that were placed into the orbit are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites.