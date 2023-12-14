Israel's Elbit Systems Takes 44% Stake In Adani Defence Arm Atharva Advanced Systems

The SupervisIR system of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESL), based in Haifa

Israel's defence and homeland security company Elbit Systems Ltd has taken a 44 per cent stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies Ltd, an arm of Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd, the Indian conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Defence, and Elbit Systems had signed an agreement on November 20 for the Israeli firm to take the 44 per cent stake in Atharva Advanced Systems.

Adani Defence now holds 56 per cent stake in its arm Atharva Advanced Systems, which was incorporation on August 9 this year.

Elbit Systems Ltd (ESL) is based in Israel's Haifa, and is engaged in the business of research, design, development, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, sale, and maintenance of systems and products to the defence market.

Adani Defence has set up India's first unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturing facility, is the country's first private sector small arms manufacturing facility, and is currently in the process of setting up India's first comprehensive aircraft MRO (maintenance, repaid and overhaul) facility in Nagpur.

The company on its website says that with the emerging threat of rogue drones, it has taken an initiative of implementing counter-drone systems for both defence and civil applications.

