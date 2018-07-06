Israeli Woman Vandalises Police Vehicle, Bites Cop In Mcleodganj

The Israeli woman kept on shouting on her way, smashed windowpanes of the police vehicle and bit the constables accompanying her, the SP said.

All India | | Updated: July 06, 2018 00:13 IST
Shimla: 

An Israeli woman on Thursday smashed the window of a police vehicle, bit constables and created an uproar at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, police said.

Kangra SP Santosh Patial said the woman had created a scene at Mcleodganj, a popular tourist place in the state.

The Israeli national's Swedish boyfriend informed the police about the incident and sought their help in controlling the hysteric woman, he said.

A police team from Mcleodganj police station reached the spot and took the woman to a hospital in Dharamsala.

The Israeli woman kept on shouting on her way, smashed windowpanes of the police vehicle and bit the constables accompanying her, the SP said.

The police are awaiting the medical report.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Police has informed the Israeli Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident, police added.

