Israeli Tech May Be Used To Combat Cyber Crime In Gujarat: Chief Minister

Israeli firms demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies before a high-profile delegation from Gujarat led by CM Vijay Rupani, who is on a six day visit to Israel.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2018 17:21 IST
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met with Isareli PM Netanyahu on his six-day visit to Israel.

Jerusalem: 

Gujarat plans to "extensively use" Israeli capabilities to combat cyber crime and has sought its cooperation to boost the state's initiatives in the field of forensic science.

Several private Israeli companies working in cyber crime detection, prevention and forensic science domains demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies developed by them before a high-profile delegation from Gujarat led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"We have seen some of the demonstrations by leading Israeli players in this field and are open to extensively use relevant Israeli capabilities to build our own initiatives," Mr Rupani told news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister is on a six-day visit to Israel to strengthen cooperation in the fields of internal security, water management and agriculture between Gujarat and the Jewish state.

Gujarat is already using some Israeli solutions to combat cyber crimes but the current tour of Mr Rupani is likely to intensify the cooperation.

Aiming at providing skilled and trained manpower to investigative and security agencies across the globe, Gujarat has established the world's first forensic science university at Gandhinagar.

The highly specialised university, which started functioning from 2009, was the vision and dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time, Mr Rupani said.

The Gujarat Government has also recently approved the establishment of four cyber cells in the state.

