Israeli Tech May Be Used To Combat Cyber Crime In Gujarat: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met with Isareli PM Netanyahu on his six-day visit to Israel.

Gujarat plans to "extensively use" Israeli capabilities to combat cyber crime and has sought its cooperation to boost the state's initiatives in the field of forensic science.



Several private Israeli companies working in cyber crime detection, prevention and forensic science domains demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies developed by them before a high-profile delegation from Gujarat led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.



"We have seen some of the demonstrations by leading Israeli players in this field and are open to extensively use relevant Israeli capabilities to build our own initiatives," Mr Rupani told news agency PTI.



The Chief Minister is on a six-day visit to Israel to strengthen cooperation in the fields of internal security, water management and agriculture between Gujarat and the Jewish state.



Gujarat is already using some Israeli solutions to combat cyber crimes but the current tour of Mr Rupani is likely to intensify the cooperation.



