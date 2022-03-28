Israel PM Naftali Bennett Tests Positive For Covid; India Visit Doubtful

Naftali Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to his media adviser.

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5. It is not yet known if the visit will be called off.

“The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue to work from home," a statement from his office said.

"Bennett will hold a situational assessment this morning on last night's terror attack with the participation of Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, police chief Kobi Shabtai and other officials," it said.

Bennett attended a meeting in Hadera, the site of the terror attack in which two Israeli border policemen were killed and few others injured on Sunday but was seen wearing a mask in the officially released photograph.