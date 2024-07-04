'Isolate, Expose Countries That Harbour Terrorists': India At SCO Summit

"Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders."

India on Thursday asked the international community to "isolate and expose" those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism, saying that if left unchecked, terrorism can become a major threat to regional and global peace, in a veiled jibe at China and Pakistan.

Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in the Kazakhstan capital Astana, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was physically present at the meeting, recalled that one of the original goals of the SCO is to combat terrorism.

"Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace. Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned," he told the summit, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and and Russian President Vladimir Putin among others.

He said that the international community "must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism", in an apparent reference to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China which has often put on hold on proposals in the United Nations to blacklist the Pakistan-based wanted terrorists.

"Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among our youth," he said, adding that the joint statement issued during India's Presidency last year on this subject underlines New Delhi's shared commitment.

He underlined that the SCO provides a unique platform to unite people, collaborate, grow and prosper together, practising the millenia-old principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means 'The World is One Family'.

"Delivered India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his re-election for a third successive term," Mr Jaishankar later posted on X.

Mr Jaishankar described the SCO as a principle-based organisation, whose consensus drives the approach of its member states, and said the grouping occupies a "prominent place in our foreign policy".

He said India shares deep civilizational ties with the people of this region. "Recognising the centrality of Central Asia to SCO, we have prioritized their interests and aspirations. It is reflected in greater exchanges, projects and activities with them," he said.

Cooperation in the SCO, for us, has been people-centric, he said, adding that India organised SCO Millet Food Festival, SCO Film Festival, SCO Surajkund Craft Mela, SCO Think-Tanks Conference, and International Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage during its presidency. "We will naturally support similar endeavors by others," he said.

He also congratulated the Kazakh side for successfully hosting the summit and also conveyed India's best wishes to China for the next presidency of the SCO.

The minister also expressed "deepest condolences" for the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others in the helicopter crash.

With nine member states -- India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - the Beijing-based SCO has emerged as an influential economic and security bloc and one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. Belarus joined as the 10th member.

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

