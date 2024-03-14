Is Your Paytm FASTag Account Closed? Here's How To Check The Status

NHAIhas advisedPaytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag.

The Reserve Bank of India has shut down the Paytm Payments Bank and prohibited them from accepting new clients. After tomorrow, March 15, no new customer accounts, prepaid cards, Paytm Wallets, etc, will accept deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups, which also include FASTags.

Paytm Bank has been one of the largest issuers of FASTags. Paytm FASTag users are urged to deactivate their accounts by tomorrow and get a new one issued from another NHAI-authorized issuer.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has advised “Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024. This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways.”

How to close your Paytm FASTag account

Visit the Paytm website or log in from the Paytm app. Go to the FASTag section or search for ‘FASTag' in the app. Go to Settings > Account Management. Look for the ‘close' or ‘deactivate your FASTag account' option. Fill in the necessary information. Confirm details. Once the closure request is successfully processed, you will receive a confirmation from Paytm via email or app notification, saying, “Your FASTag will be closed within 5-7 working days. Security deposit and minimum balance maintained will be refunded to your Paytm Payments Bank wallet.”

If you are unable to find the option to close your Paytm FASTag account, reach out to Paytm customer support.

How to check Paytm FASTag status

Dial the Paytm support toll-free number: 1800-120-4210 Mention the mobile number associated with your FASTag account, along with the Registration number of the vehicle or the FASTag ID. A customer support agent will connect with you to confirm the closing of your FASTag account.

How to check if Paytm FASTag is active or not

You can check it under the "Manage Tags" section in your FASTag sub-wallet on the Paytm app or website.