Is Web Check-In Mandatory? IndiGo Clarifies Amid Passenger Complaints

IndiGo recommended its passengers to web check-in in advance (Representational)

Amid rising complaints from air travellers related to web check-in, IndiGo on Saturday said that the process is "not mandatory". The Indian airline, however, recommended its passengers to web check-in in advance for a "hassle-free" flight experience.

"Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport," IndiGo said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

#6ETravelAdvisory: Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport. #goIndiGo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 28, 2023

The clarification comes days after the Centre received complaints about airlines showing every seat as paid despite free mandatory web check-in.

The Centre has also called a meeting on November 8 with senior officials of all airlines and travel portals to discuss these grievances.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told a media briefing on October 26 that about 10,000 complaints related to the airline sector were received through the government's National Consumer Helpline in the last one year.

About half of the complaints are related to "ticket cancelled but no refund received from airlines", he said, and added that some of the major grievances also include airlines showing every seat as paid despite free mandatory web check-in.

"These complaints are just a tip of the iceberg. We have called a meeting on November 8 to discuss these consumer grievances with all airlines, travel portals and consumer organisations," he said.

"Airlines say 'free web check-in' but 'seats are paid'. Once a traveller has paid the fare and the airlines has issued a confirmed ticket then all the services have to be fair and to the advantage of the consumers. You cannot take consumer to a ride," Mr Singh added.

The ministry has nothing to do with the business model of airlines or travel companies, but "we are saying that when a consumer has a confirmed ticket then he should not put to further inconvenience in form of these things (paid seat) which are making life difficult for air travellers," he said.

Web check-in for passengers is available 48 hour to 60 minustes before domestic flight departure, and 24 hours to 75 minutes before international flight departure. Airport check-in at counter is available 60 minutes before domestic flight departure, and 75 minutes before international flight departure.