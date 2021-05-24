'Is There Policy On Covid Death Certificates?' Supreme Court To Centre

India has crossed the 3 lakh Covid deaths mark (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to centre over a petition seeking Rs 4 lakh as monetary compensation to the families in which a member had died of COVID-19. The plea also contended that death certificates of victims do not mention cause of death, making it difficult for families to get compensation.



The Public Interest Litigation, moved by Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal, argued that Covid victims are entitled to compensation as per Disaster Management Act.



The centre has been given 10 days to respond to the top court's notice.



A two-judge bench, of Justice Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, also sought to know from centre the policy on issuing death certificates.



"Death certificates say death due to lung problem and heart issues. Families of victims have to rush from pillar to post. Is there any uniform policy on issuing death certificates to Corona victims? Or are there any guidelines?" the top court asked.

Centre's lawyer Aishwarya Bhati told the Supreme Court that the government will file an affidavit in the matter.



Ballooned by the worst second wave of infections anywhere in the world, India has crossed the three lakh Covid deaths mark, adding the country to the grim global club with just two other members - the United States and Brazil.



Over the last several weeks, India has been reporting more than two lakh daily cases. The Covid caseload has overrun hospitals and led to long queues outside crematoriums and burial grounds, captured in pictures that detail the Covid spiral.