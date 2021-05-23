India Becomes 3rd Nation After US, Brazil To Cross 3 Lakh Covid Deaths

The official count of deaths in India linked to the coronavirus, ballooned by the worst second wave of infections anywhere in the world, has crossed the three lakh-mark, adding the country to the grim global club with just two other members - the United States and Brazil.



India has been reporting over two lakh daily cases - peaking to over four lakh cases - and thousands of deaths over the last several weeks, leading to crumbling health infrastructures and long queues outside crematoriums and burial grounds.



With 2,40,842 new Covid cases, India's overall case count had surged to 2,65,30,132 this morning. 3,741 deaths were also reported in 24 hours.

However, fresh state-wise figures took the number past the grim milestone.

India is now only behind the United States and Brazil as far as total death counts are concerned.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 589,703 deaths from 33,105,188 cases, followed by Brazil with 448,208 deaths from 16,047,439 cases.