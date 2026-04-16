Is Suvendu Adhikari BJP's Chief Minister Face In Bengal? What He Told NDTV

Suvendu Adhikari, former aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and now the face of the BJP in Bengal, is seen by many as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. The BJP is yet to make an announcement, but many within and outside the party consider it a mere formality in case they comes to power in Bengal. The leader, though, projected indifference on the subject today, telling NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal that he is "not interested".

"I am not interested... I am not interested in these questions. Modi ji, Central leadership... he will make a Bengali, no problem," he said in an exclusive interview in "Walk the Talk".

"I am supporting the party's election management. And my leader, from whose hand I have taken the baton, Amit Shah ji, I am in frequent touch with him. He is also giving me some work," he added.

Adhikari had turned against Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 assembly election and contested from Nandigram, beating her by a narrow margin.

Read: Jobs, Clean Governance: Suvendu Adhikari On What BJP Will Deliver In Bengal

This time, he has filed nomination from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur - the latter a stronghold of the Chief Minister from where she was elected six times to both upper and lower houses of parliament.

While it is not known yet whether the posh south Kolkata area would want a change, the BJP move to pitch him has enhanced Adhikari's stature within the party.

"In Nandigram also, in 2019, when I did not come to BJP, then, in Lok Shabha, the difference between BJP and Chief Minister was 71,000. He was not only the leader of BJP. I defeated Mamata ji by 2000 votes. Now, in Nandigram, 11 panchayats are BJP's, two blocs are the BJP's. 31 cooperatives are BJP's," he added.

