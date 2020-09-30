Is Justice Only For Actors: Shiv Sena's Jibe At Minister Ramdas Athawale

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has called the Hathras gang-rape and murder "shocking and unfortunate". (File)

In an apparent jibe at politician Ramdas Athawale, actor Kangana Ranaut and certain sections of the media, the Shiv Sena today compared and questioned the reaction on the Hathras gang-rape and murder against the blow-by-blow coverage of the actor's return to Mumbai and the partial demolition of her office earlier this month.

"Is it that justice is sought only for a celebrity or an actress? Where is the media now which was screaming for justice for an actor whose house roof was demolished?... I haven't seen a social media campaign demanding justice for the victim," Shiv Sena MP told reporters.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson has termed the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman by four men of a so-called upper caste in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras "shocking and unfortunate".

"Mr Athawale sought justice for an actor, but not for the poor girl from Hathras whose family was denied the right even to cremate her. Where are those who were demanding President's rule in Maharashtra for justice to an actor?" he asked.

Mr Raut's comment comes after Union Minister Athawale said he would write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to "take steps to stop atrocities against Dalits in the state". His comment on Tuesday came when the woman died in a Delhi hospital 15 days after the brutal assault.

Mr Athawale has been vocal and forthcoming in his support of Ms Ranaut. He had met the actor after her posh Pali Hills' office was partially demolition by the Mumbai civic body. He had also accompanied her to meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, and backed her demand for compensation saying she "feels insulted".

Mr Raut has been at odds with actor Kangana Ranaut since she compared Mumbai to "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" in her attacks on the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death on June 14.

Sanjay Raut has clarified that the Shiv Sena was not demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras gang-rape and murder.