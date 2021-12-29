'Is India Under Attack From Enemy Within?' Congress Leader On Hate Speech

On hate speech incidents, Salman Khurshid asked if there's a conspiracy of silence. (File)

Following cases of inflammatory speeches in 'Dharam Sansad' in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh's Raipur and in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday questioned if the country is under attack from "an enemy within."

"The predominant silence about Haridwar gathering is disturbing. BJP leadership is quiet. Is this madness to ignore? Is there a conspiracy of silence? Now Chhattisgarh gathering. Is India under attack by the enemy within? Is Hinduism in peril?" Mr Khurshid said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Some people have been booked in connection with alleged hate speeches against a particular community in Haridwar during a three-day Dharma Sansad, held from December 17-19 in the city.

The names of Dharamdas and Annapurna, a woman, were added on Saturday in the FIR lodged.

Earlier, police said it had booked Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi, and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

In the Raipur case, religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj has been booked for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad' held on December 26 in the capital city.

Salman Khurshid had earlier also condemned the incident and said that what happened in Haridwar gathering was not against a particular community but against "Sanatan Dharm."

"What the gathering in Haridwar did is not against minorities but against Sanatan Dharm. We stand in solidarity with a noble faith, unafraid and undaunted. India needs us to serve before self. Yet we hate the sin not the sinners," Mr Khurshid had tweeted on December 24.

