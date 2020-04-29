PM Modi Says 'Irrfan Khan's Demise Loss To World Of Cinema And Theatre'

Irrfan Khan "will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums", PM Modi said.

Irrfan Khan's death is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Prime Minister Modi said as he paid tribute to the one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The actor, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, died on Wednesday. He was 53.

"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Legions of his fans from all walks of life, Bollywood and politicians mourned the extraordinary actor whose film repertoire included global hits such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.

"Anguished over the sad news of Irrfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, whose art had earned global fame and recognition. Irrfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, paying tribute to the actor.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav, Vasudhara Raje were among other politicinas who tweeted tributes for Irrfan Khan.

The Piku star battled a neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with the tumour in March 2018 He returned to India in February 2019 to shoot Angrezi Medium and flew back to London after a brief stay. The actor returned to India in September last year after surgery and treatment in London.

Born in Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Mr Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama.

The actor's last tweet was on a character from Angrezi Medium, his last film. "Mr. Champak's state of mind: Love from the inside, making sure to show it outside!" he had tweeted on April 12.