'Exceptional Actor Of Our Times': India Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death

As India mourns the death of Irrfan Khan, people from all walks of life paid tribute to the extraordinary actor. Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection, died on Wednesday afternoon. He was 53. The Piku star battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

"Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal tweeted.

"I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace," Mr Khan's family said in a statement.

As news of his death broke, #IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan and other hashtags related to the actor became the top trends on Twitter.

Mr Khan had lost his 95-year-old mother just four days ago, on Saturday morning in Jaipur. According to news agency ANI, the actor, who couldn't travel from Mumbai due to the coronavirus lockdown, paid his last respects to his late mother through a video conferencing session.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was among the first to tweet about the actor's death."My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," Mr Sircar tweeted. Shoojit Sircar had directed Irrfan Khan in Piku.

The Piku actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, soon after which he flew to London for treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 to shoot Angrezi Medium and flew back to London after a brief stay. The actor returned to India in September last year after surgery and treatment in London.