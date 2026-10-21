Irked By Fight Over Mobile, Karnataka Man Rams Truck Into Friend's Scooter, 2 Dead

What initially appeared to be a fatal road accident in Karnataka's Mangaluru has now taken a suspected murder angle, with police investigation pointing to an alleged act of deliberate retaliation following a dispute over a mobile phone.

The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred near a petrol pump in Boliyar on Monday evening, when a Bolero pickup vehicle rammed into a two-wheeler from behind.

The impact caused the two-wheeler to go out of control and crash into an electric pole. The pickup vehicle also hit the pole, causing it to break.

The two-wheeler rider, Mohammed Arfaz (22), a resident of Arebinagar in Kinya, and his friend, Mohammed Afraz, were killed.

While the circumstances initially suggested a road accident, subsequent police interrogation revealed a possible motive behind the collision.

According to preliminary findings, the accused, identified as Hafeez, and the two-wheeler occupants had differences and got into an argument over a mobile phone belonging to a mutual friend near Rantadka Cross.

The disagreement then escalated into a physical fight. The pickup vehicle is then suspected to have followed the scooter and rammed into it.

Based on the preliminary findings, police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

However, investigators are yet to corroborate the accused's alleged admission with witness statements and other evidence.

The police said a detailed investigation would establish the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.