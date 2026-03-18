Centre Informed Panel 1,000 Indian Students Are Yet To Leave Iran: Sources

The government has stated that around 1,000 Indian students will leave Iran amid the ongoing war, sources have said, citing discussions in a parliamentary committee meeting.

The safety of the Indians remaining in Iran emerged as a key point of discussion during the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Foreign ministry officials told the panel that while around 9,000 students of Indian nationality remain in Iran, about 1,000 of them will leave the country. A significant number of those who have opted to stay back are medical students, they added.

The officials also informed the committee that efforts have been made to facilitate the movement of Indians through neighbouring countries.

The remark came as Opposition members raised questions on India's diplomatic stance and the handling of the Iran situation during the parliamentary panel meeting.

The questions pertained to an apparent delay in the government's condolence message over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death and if it indicated any shift in the country's foreign policies, said sources.

Energy security concerns were also flagged, with officials stating that 22 ships are currently stranded due to the situation, sources added. The government has assured that there is no dry-out and that oil refineries are operating at high capacity in the country.

Sources said several broader questions, particularly related to India's approach towards Iran, could not be addressed in detail as the foreign secretary was not present at the meeting. Officials told the panel that written responses would be provided.