IPS Officer's Wife Helped Him Cheat With Hi-Tech Gadgets, Also Arrested Joicy Joyce and a faculty member at a coaching centre for civil service aspirants were arrested for helping IPS officer Safeer Karim cheat in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC.

Joicy has been arrested for helping husband IPS officer Safeer Karim cheat in the UPSC exam CHENNAI: Police officer Safeer Karim's wife who



A police official said Joicy Joyce and a faculty member at a coaching centre



The camera, usually placed under the shirt's collar, is connected to a mobile phone via Bluetooth. It is used to take pictures of the question paper, the mobile phone transmits the photograph. A person well-versed in the subject on the other end of the line dictates the answers or the points, transmitted into small earpiece.



Police would not say if this was the first time that Safeer Karim had used the gadgets for cheating.



The flamboyant police officer had cleared a similar test about two years ago when he secured the 112th rank.



But he had then opted to join the Indian Police Service, or IPS. In interviews to local media outlets, the officer had then declared that a police officer's character in a 1994 Malayalam movie, 'Commissioner' had inspired him to join the police rather than the Indian Administrative Service, or IAS.



The IAS is the first choice of 95 per cent civil service aspirants; it is considered much more high profile. Also, its members usually rise to leadership roles in the bureaucracy.



There is no clarity why Mr Karim decided to go for a career switch, to the IAS.



He had already joined Tirunelveli district, 630 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.



