Suspected Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border In Jammu

Troops observed suspicious movement of two-three people along the International Border near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 5.45 am. The BSF troops tried to stop them and opened fire when they tried to escape, a senior BSF official, Ram Awtar told PTI. One of them was shot dead while the others managed to escape, he said.
Retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in Samba sector in which a soldier was killed on Wednesday, the security forces destroyed two Pakistani posts late on Wednesday.
Comments
On Wednesday, a BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, the first this year, in Samba sector of Jammu and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.