Suspected Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border In Jammu

Share EMAIL PRINT Troops observed movement of 2-3 persons near Nikowal Border. (Representational) Jammu: An intruder was gunned down as the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stopped an infiltration bid along the International Border in Jammu district this morning, an official said.



Troops observed suspicious movement of two-three people along the International Border near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 5.45 am. The BSF troops tried to stop them and opened fire when they tried to escape, a senior BSF official, Ram Awtar told PTI. One of them was shot dead while the others managed to escape, he said.



Retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in Samba sector in which a soldier was killed on Wednesday, the security forces destroyed two Pakistani posts late on Wednesday.



Two Pakistani mortar positions were "located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistani guns," a BSF spokesman said.



