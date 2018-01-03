On His Birthday, BSF Jawan Dies In Pak Firing, India Strongly Retaliates

The BSF jawan, Head Constable RP Hazra, was from Murshidabad in West Bengal. He had been with the BSF for 27 years. It was RP Hazra's birthday today.
According to official figures, a total of 820 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017 as against 221 in the year before. Yesterday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said an 'aggressive strategy' has to be maintained in dealing with ceasefire violations by Pakistan and indicated that the force has been responding effectively to such incidents.
General Bipin Rawat was responding to a question on the Army's strategy to deal with repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
"They (Pakistan) are doing it (violating ceasefire), but we are responding to it, but an aggressive strategy has to be maintained ('Wo kar rahe hain, hum bhi kar rahe hain, lekin aggressive strategy to rakhni padegi na)," he told reporters, on the sidelines on an event.
Genaral Rawat said India wants to live in peace, if "two neighbours living in a colony have an issue, one of them can choose to move house. But, as nations we can't do that."