Interstate Drug Smuggling Racket Busted In Jharkhand , 2 Arrested: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Friday said they have busted one of the biggest interstate drug smuggling syndicates operating from Jharkhand and arrested two men besides seizing 66 kg of opium.

The opium was concealed in a specially designed and fabricated compartment fitted underneath a Maruti Swift car, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhyad Singh and Jagraj Singh. Apart from recovering the big haul of opium, police teams have also recovered Rs 40,000 in drug money, and 400 grams of gold from their possession.

DGP Yadav said further financial investigation has resulted in unearthing 42 bank accounts, which were being used for financial transactions by the organised opium syndicate. "Following a financial trail in less than 24 hours, the Fazilka Police has frozen all the 42 bank accounts with Rs 1.86 crore of drug proceeds," he said.

The DGP said the Fazilka Police has also initiated the process of property forfeiture under 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Fazilka) Pragya Jain said they had received inputs about the accused transporting opium from Jharkhand and then returning to Dalmir Khera in Punjab via Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar in the swift car.

