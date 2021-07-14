Internet Snapped, Curfew In Pulwama After 3 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter

Police declared that three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists had been killed (Representational)

A curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after security forces killed three terrorists during a pre-dawn operation today.

Soon after the heavy firing stopped, police declared that three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists had been killed.

Police jeeps mounted with loudspeakers moved around empty streets announcing the imposition of a curfew in the south Kashmir township after the operation, fearing law and order situation.

The operation was launched based on specific information. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, congratulated the security forces for killing the terrorists.

"Pulwama Encounter Update: Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed along with 2 local terrorists. Congratulations to Police & SFs: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

During the operation, security forces also destroyed target house where terrorists were hiding, and an adjacent residential house was also damaged.

Since March last year bodies of terrorists killed in encounters are not handed over to their families. They are buried by police at some nondescript burial places far away from their homes.

Pulwama and other south Kashmir areas have been witnessing frequent internet shutdowns every time there is an encounter in the area.

Kashmir was subjected to the world's longest internet shutdown following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status in August 2019. High speed internet was restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 555 days in February this year.