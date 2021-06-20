PM To Address Nation At 6:30 AM Tomorrow On Yoga Day

"At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi tweeted (File)

On the 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6:30 am on June 21. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lead event of Yoga Day this year will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6:30 am tomorrow on all Doordarshan channels.

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi tweeted.

The live yoga demonstration will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, news agency ANI reported.

The Ministry of AYUSH and the nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY) in a statement highlighted the importance of yoga as one's overall wellbeing through various activities organised in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga or IDY.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The UN General Assembly in 2014 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. A record 177 countries supported the resolution.

As per the UN website, the theme for Yoga Day this year is "Yoga for Well-Being" and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual.