'A Higher State...': Inspirational Quotes On International Yoga Day 2021

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. (Representational)

The word ‘Yoga' finds its origins in the ancient language of Sanskrit, which means to ‘unite' or to ‘join'.

The day is observed on June 21 since its inception at the United Nations General Assembly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The resolution to celebrate this day in honour of the ancient Indian form of exercise - that is known for its innumerable benefits to the body and mind - was passed in the assembly with a record 175 states in support.

Yoga is known to reduce stress and anxiety and improve the health and fitness of practitioners enabling them to lead a healthy lifestyle. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day will be celebrated online and the theme is ‘Yoga for well-being'.

To keep the spirits high amidst the testing times, we have listed some inspirational quotes for you"