'A Higher State...': Inspirational Quotes On International Yoga Day 2021

The word ‘Yoga' finds its origins in the ancient language of Sanskrit, which means to ‘unite' or to ‘join'.
The day is observed on June 21 since its inception at the United Nations General Assembly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The resolution to celebrate this day in honour of the ancient Indian form of exercise - that is known for its innumerable benefits to the body and mind - was passed in the assembly with a record 175 states in support.
Yoga is known to reduce stress and anxiety and improve the health and fitness of practitioners enabling them to lead a healthy lifestyle. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day will be celebrated online and the theme is ‘Yoga for well-being'.
To keep the spirits high amidst the testing times, we have listed some inspirational quotes for you
- “Today, there is no doubt, no question about Yoga anywhere in the world. Yoga adapted itself with changing times, several societies of the world contributed, added in Yoga's development. Yoga was continuously developed as per the age of practitioner, as per the place, time and circumstances and Yoga continued to expand” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- “Yoga is not just an exercise system. Yoga is the Science of obliterating the boundaries of individuality to know the universality of one's existence.” - Sadhguru Jaggi
- “All this bringing of the mind into a higher state of vibration is included in one word in Yoga” - Swami Vivekananda
- “The meaning of our self is not to be found in its separateness from God and others, but in the ceaseless realisation of Yoga, of union.” - Rabindranath Tagore
- “Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self.” - Bhagavad Gita