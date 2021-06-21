International Yoga Day 2021: In Pictures

YOga Day 2021: Yoga gives us a way of holistic health, said PM Modi

Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on International Yoga Day. "I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation on the 7th International Yoga Day.



"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. It tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said the world will soon get a mobile yoga app, which will make videos on yoga training based on common protocol available in many languages.

