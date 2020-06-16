International Yoga Day 2020: 'Yoga At Home With Family'

International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi encouraged people to stay fit during COVID-19 pandemic

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day will focus on yoga at home with family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the run up to the yoga day, launched an event - 'My Life My Yoga' - in his 'Mann ki Baat'. He encouraged people to stay active and fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

The theme for this year's International Yoda Day on June 21, is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Yoga Day will be observed at home. "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the AYUSH Ministry said in a statement.

Launching a video blogging competition, PM Modi invited citizens to participate in it and post their videos. 'My Life, My Yoga' contest is a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Learn and practice yoga to discover a journey to inner self.



Stay home and practice yoga with your family and participate in #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest.



Send in your entries now!@theshilpashetty#mygovindia#pibindiapic.twitter.com/jJTvZehQL5 — Ministry of AYUSH???????? #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 16, 2020

The purpose behind this programme is the transformative impact of yoga on the lives of individuals and it is one of the activities related to the International Yoga Day, an official statement said. The contest is live on social media handles of the Ministry of AYUSH. Let's take a look at what people have been posting.

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman wrote "...let's practice yoga and spread happiness..."

After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi took personal interest in spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga across the world. PM Modi's efforts led to the United Nations announcing June 21 as the International Yoga Day.