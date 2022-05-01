May Day 2022: Know The Date, History, Significance And Importance Of May 1

May Day 2022: The International Day of Workers is observed on May 1 every year

The International Day of Workers, often known as May Day, Labour Day, or simply Workers' Day, is a worldwide event that encourages workers and labourers to be aware of their rights. While most countries today recognise it as a national holiday, it has its origins in early socialist and labour union activities. Workers' rights activists advocated for this day to be recognised as one that promotes worker rights and better working conditions.

Date

The International Day of Workers is observed on May 1 every year. On this day, labour unions usually lead marches to assert themselves and save workers from exploitation.

History and significance

Labour Day is closely tied to US history. On May 1, 1886, some 2 lakh US workers engineered a nationwide strike demanding an eight-hour workday. Two days later, the protest turned violent in Chicago. On May 4, a peaceful meeting at Haymarket Square in the city was bombed, sparking a riot that left several police officers and protesters dead.

To commemorate this incident, which later came to be known as the Haymarket Affair, the International Socialist Conference decided in Paris to commemorate May 1 as Workers' Day in 1889. The next year, this day was celebrated for the first time.

In India, the day is a national holiday. It was celebrated for the first time in the country in 1923 in Chennai (then Madras).

How is it celebrated?

It's observed as an official holiday in many nations throughout the world to honour the achievements of workers. On this day, several events and celebrations are planned.

In some cities, groups take out rallies to raise awareness about the day. Workers also decorate banners and posters, highlighting their rights.

Messages about Labour Day are aired on television and radio channels among others to raise awareness among the public.