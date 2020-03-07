In A First, No Entry Fee For Women At Monuments On Women's Day

No fee will be charged from female visitors at all monuments under Archaeological Survey of India

For the first time, entry will be free for all women visiting monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) across the country on International Women's Day on Sunday, the culture ministry said.

According to an order issued by the ministry, on March 8, no fee will be charged from women visitors at all the monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to women on Sunday.

"In our country, women are worshipped from much before the International Women's Day was conceived. In our culture, women have the status of goddesses since ancient times. This is a great initiative," Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said today.

Earlier, the minister had announced the creation of baby-feeding rooms at all centrally-protected monuments.