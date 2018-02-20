International Mother Language Day: A Day To Celebrate And Protect Linguistic Diversity And Multilinguism

This year, UNESCO commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its bold statement that 'no discrimination can be made on the basis of language', and celebrates its translation into more than 500 languages. The theme of 2018's introduced International Mother Language Day is Linguistic diversity and multilingualism count for sustainable development.
UNESCO gives suggestions on how to celebrate International Mother Language Day in schools:
School teachers should encourage children to use their mother languages to introduce themselves and talk about their families and culture. They should let the students read poetry, tell a story or sing a song in their mother tongues. Paintings and drawings with captions in mother languages can also be displayed.
For Students, it suggests, observe how many mother languages your fellow classmates can speak. Make a survey of the languages by interviewing them. The UN agency also advises students to help organise cultural activities such as films, plays and music that celebrate different languages.
International Mother Language Day also supports one of the key goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): "Ensure that all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men and women, achieve literacy and numeracy."