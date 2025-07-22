UNESCO "Deeply Regrets" US Withdrawal, But "Prepared" For It

The head of the UN cultural agency UNESCO said Tuesday she regretted the US decision to withdraw from the organisation, but added the move had come as no surprise.

"I deeply regret President Donald Trump's decision to once again withdraw the United States of America from UNESCO," Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.

"However regrettable, this announcement was expected, and UNESCO has prepared for it".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)