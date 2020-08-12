International Left-Handers Day: History, Famous Lefties And Quotes

International Left-Handers Day image: Former US President Barack Obama is one of the famous lefties

International Left-Handers Day 2020: Greetings to all lefties on World Left-Handers Day! Yes, there is such a day and there are a number of world leaders, celebrities and not to mention, a lot of common people who are left-handed. According to a Washington Post article, that quotes experts, around 10 per cent of people worldwide are left-handed. Many of us use both hands when we type messages on WhatsApp or the computer keyboard and we are getting better at it, since communication is increasingly online and social distance is the new normal amid the covid pandemic.

When is International Left-Handers Day?

World Left Handers-Day is observed every year on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness of lefties since most people use their right hand.

History of International Left-Handers Day

A day dedicated to lefties was first observed in 1976 by an American publicist, Dean R. Campbell. He founded the Lefthanders International, Inc. International Left-Handers Day celebrates the sinistrality - or having a more efficient left hand - and raises awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a world where there are more right-handed people.

Famous lefties

Amitabh Bachchan, actor

Sachin Tendulkar, cricketer and former India captain

Barack Obama, former President of United States

Bill Gates, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft

Julia Roberts, actor and philanthropist

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and media magnate

Lady Gaga, singer and songwriter

Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and philanthropist

Paul McCartney, singer and songwriter, once part of Beatles

Neil Armstrong, astronaut

Marie Curie, scientist

Henry Ford, industrialist

Aristotle, philosopher

Famous quotes by lefties

Amitabh Bachchan: "Change is the nature of life but challenge is the future of life. So challenge the changes. Never change the challenges"

Bill Gates: "Life is not fair; get used to it"

Barack Obama: "We have real enemies in the world. These enemies must be found. They must be pursued and they must be defeated"

Oprah Winfrey: "Turn your wounds into wisdom"

Mark Zuckerberg: "When you give everyone a voice and give people power, the system usually ends up in a really good place. So, what we view our role as, is giving people that power"

Henry Ford: "Quality means doing it right when no one is looking"

Happy Left-Handers Day 2020!