International Girl Child Day: 'Girl Force: Unscripted And Unstoppable' Is This Year's Theme

International Girl Child Day: The day is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of girls.

International Day of the Girl or International Girl Child Day is marked every year on October 11 every year. It is a day dedicated to amplifying the voices of the girl child and stand up for the rights. The theme for this year's International Girl Child Day is, "Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable". The day will celebrate the achievements of girls and the many milestones achieved by them since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage are some of the core areas of focus on the International Girl Child Day.

On the occasion of International Day of Girl, UNICEF, the child rights body, tweeted, "Brave, Powerful, Bold, Innovative, Resilient, Courageous, Strong, Unscripted, Unstoppable. Girls can do any - and every - thing! Let's tear down all barriers and lift them up. Let's step aside and let girls lead."

Brave

Powerful

Bold

Innovative

Resilient

Courageous

Strong

Unscripted

Unstoppable



Girls can do any - and every - thing! Let's tear down all barriers and lift them up. Let's step aside and let girls lead. #DayoftheGirlpic.twitter.com/QtLaf8x18G — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 8, 2019

The child rights body also shared an inspiring video showcasing how girls are unstoppable.

Girls are leading and fostering a world that works for #GenerationEquality.



Let's celebrate their achievements on #DayoftheGirl, and every day! pic.twitter.com/xrzJD7PBCy — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 11, 2019

The idea of a dedicated day for the girl child is to work to reinforce girls' rights to a safe childhood, to decide for themselves, and to education and skills. In short, the right to create the future they want.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.