National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

National Girl Child Day 2024: The day is observed every year in India on January 24

National Girl Child Day 2024: Every year on January 24, National Girl Child Day is observed to illuminate the challenges faced by girls in Indian society. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the inequalities girls encounter and advocating for equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and nutrition.

Through National Girl Child Day, the government aims to emphasize the principles of equality and dignity for every girl child. This annual event underscores the importance of providing equal opportunities and respect for girls, promoting their education and overall well-being.

National Girl Child Day is in harmony with several campaigns and programs initiated by the Indian government, including Beti Bachao, and Beti Padhao. It represents a united endeavour to tackle challenges such as child marriage, discrimination, and violence against girls.

National Girl Child Day 2024: History

Inaugurated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, National Girl Child Day has been commemorated each year with a common theme. This initiative recognizes the distinct challenges encountered by girls, encompassing issues like gender inequality, educational constraints, school dropouts, healthcare challenges, child marriage, and gender-based violence.

Also Read| National Girl Child Day: PM Lauds Indomitable Spirit, Accomplishments Of Girls

National Girl Child Day 2024: Significance

This annual event carries great importance as it advocates for gender equality and tackles the challenges experienced by girls in India. National Girl Child Day fosters awareness about the crucial role of empowering girls through education, health, and social support. The initiative acknowledges the potential within every girl child and champions a society in which girls can avail themselves of equal opportunities and make meaningful contributions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded girls as change-makers and said his government has been making every effort to build a nation where they have an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.