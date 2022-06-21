International Day Of Yoga 2022: How Is It Being Celebrated In India And Abroad

Yoga Day 2022: The theme for this year is Yoga for Humanity'.

Yoga's significance in our lives cannot be overstated. It has proven to be a blessing in a world that is struggling to cope with a fast-paced lifestyle and the negative consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yoga asanas have wowed people all around the world. As a result, the International Day of Yoga is significant in our lives.

The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated the next year on June 21. The day is recognised by the United Nations.

The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity'. It focuses on how yoga may help people achieve holistic health.

Several events have been planned at 75 heritage and iconic sites across the country to observe the day. Besides, events are also being held across the world to mark the Yoga Day.

Here is a list of events that will take place on this day in 2022:

PM Modi in Mysuru

PM Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru. He began his two-day visit to Karnataka yesterday. Today, he will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at Mysuru Palace ground. He will also be at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru to lay the foundation stone of a coaching terminal at Naganahalli railway station. He will also be at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) for the "Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders."

Health Minister at Statue of Unity

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be a part of the celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. The Statue of Unity is among the 75 iconic sites for the nationwide observation of the eighth edition of the Yoga Day, the health ministry has said.

Taj Mahal entry free

Entry to the Taj Mahal and all other monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free on this day.

Yoga session in Washington

The Indian Embassy arranged a mass yoga session at the iconic Washington Monument on Saturday, ahead of the International Day of Yoga. Hundreds of people attended the event.

Yoga Day at UN

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations had planned a Yoga Day celebration at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters in New York, featuring a lecture and yoga demonstration. A digital exhibition titled "The World of Yoga" will also be up on display at the UN delegates' entrance until July 1.

PM's Yoga Awards

The Ayush ministry is hosting the Prime Minister's award for outstanding contribution towards promotion and development of Yoga. It will be held on the government's MyGov platform. There are two national-level categories for which the awards will be announced today.