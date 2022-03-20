International Day of Happiness: Date, Theme For 2022 And Significance

Every year on March 20, the United Nations celebrates the International Day of Happiness. With our planet experiencing unprecedented challenges, it is more important than ever to be happy. The purpose of the International Day of Happiness is to raise awareness on the value of happiness in one's life and the overall impact it can have on a person's well-being.

Date

On July 12, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as International Day of Happiness, recognising the importance of happiness and well-being as common aims and ambitions in the lives of people worldwide.

Bhutan took the initiative to convene the meeting. The nation had been recognising the importance of national happiness above national revenue since the early 1970s and famously adopted the objective of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

In 2013, the United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness.

In 2015, the United Nations created 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim of reducing poverty, inequality, and protecting the environment — three crucial components that lead to happiness and well-being.

Theme

“Build Back Happier” is the theme for 2022, and is aimed at achieving global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and friends have been unable to be together for long periods of time due to lockdowns and pandemic-related norms. The economy and people's livelihoods have been severely harmed. This means that in many regions, happiness is at an all-time low.

So, as we commemorate this day this year, think about what actually makes you happy and how you might pursue it despite the present normal.

Significance

Right now, across the world, there are many crisis situations, including those in Ukraine, Yemen, Gaza, and elsewhere. Focusing on happiness is becoming increasingly difficult. So, today, on International Day of Happiness, let's remind ourselves and everyone around us that our actions matter, and that each one of us, no matter where we are, can contribute to a more compassionate world.

Also, material possessions frequently take over our well-being, and worry, anxiety, despair, and frustration become our driving emotions as a result. Therefore, it's critical to raise awareness on the importance of happiness in our lives.