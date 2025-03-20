International Day Of Happiness 2025: Date, Theme And Significance

International Day Of Happiness 2025: The United Nations marks March 20th as the International Day of Happiness, dedicated to promoting awareness of happiness's importance to personal well-being, particularly during these challenging times.

International Day Of Happiness 2025 Date

On July 12, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, recognising the importance of happiness and well-being as common aims and ambitions in the lives of people worldwide.

Bhutan took the initiative to convene the meeting. The nation had been recognising the importance of national happiness above national revenue since the early 1970s and famously adopted the objective of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

In 2013, the United Nations' 193 member states commemorated the first International Day of Happiness.

In 2015, the United Nations created 17 Sustainable Development Goals, to reduce poverty, inequality, and protecting the environment - three crucial components that lead to happiness and well-being.

Significance of this day

Right now, across the world, there are many crises, including those in Ukraine, Yemen, Gaza, and elsewhere. Focusing on happiness is becoming increasingly difficult. So, today, on International Day of Happiness, let's remind ourselves and everyone around us that our actions matter and that each one of us, no matter where we are, can contribute to a more compassionate world.

Also, material possessions frequently take over our well-being, and worry, anxiety, despair, and frustration become our driving emotions as a result. Therefore, it's critical to raise awareness on the importance of happiness in our lives.

Theme for 2025

The theme for this year's Happiness Day is "Caring and Sharing," highlighting the role of kindness and generosity in fostering stronger communities and improving overall well-being.

Research suggests that practising generosity and receiving kindness from others play a significant role in enhancing happiness.