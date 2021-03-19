International Day of Happiness 2021: Here's Why We Observe Happiness Day

International Day of Happiness 2021: March 20 is celebrated as Happiness Day

International Day Of Happiness 2021: It's spring and Holi is round the corner. What can be a better time to celebrate International Day of Happiness. A day dedicated to happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. International Day of Happiness is a United Nations designated day "to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world." According to the World Happiness report published by the UN last year, Helsinki - the capital of Finland is the happiest city in the world.

International Day of Happiness 2021: Here are a few key facts