International Day Of Happiness Wishes & Quotes: Share Joy With Your Loved Ones

The International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20 every year.

As happiness is a cornerstone of our well-being, finding things that bring us joy is vital. It fuels our motivation and gives us hope for the future. While we experience a multitude of emotions, happiness and hope are the ones that propel us forward. By cherishing our activities, goals, and dreams, we cultivate a positive outlook that allows us to embrace what tomorrow holds. In essence, happiness is essential for our survival because it fosters a belief in a brighter future. This is why the global community commemorates the International Day of Happiness, recognised as World Happiness Day or Happiness Day, annually on March 20th. Its objective is to promote kindness and enhance happiness worldwide by encouraging individuals to adopt straightforward, daily happiness routines.

History of the International Day of Happiness:

On July 12, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. Since then, this special day has been celebrated annually on or around the same date.

Importance of the International Day of Happiness:

The United Nations emphasises the significance of happiness as a fundamental human goal. Recognising this, the General Assembly advocates for an approach to economic growth that prioritises the happiness and well-being of all people. The International Day of Happiness serves to underscore the importance of happiness in setting goals and aspirations for individuals, fostering a better quality of life, promoting sustainable development, achieving general prosperity, and combating poverty.

International Day of Happiness Wishes:

Best wishes for a joyous and fulfilling International Day of Happiness in 2024.

May your day be filled with laughter, positivity, and moments of pure happiness.

Let's celebrate the importance of happiness in our lives and strive to spread joy to others around us.

Find joy in the little things! Happy International Day of Happiness!

Happiness Quotes:

"Learn to value yourself, which means to fight for your happiness." ― Ayn Rand

"Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." ― Charlotte Bronte

"Now and then it's good to pause in our pursuit of happiness and just be happy." ― Guillaume Apollinaire

"The purpose of our lives is to be happy." Dalai Lama



"If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things." - Albert Einstein

"There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path." - Buddha