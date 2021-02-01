  • Home
  • Education
  • Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students

Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students

With schools in Odisha likely to reopen this month, given the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the state government has decided to gift students 'Happiness kits' -- comprising peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas among other items -- to boost their immunity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 4:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

New Central University To Be Set Up In Leh: Nirmala Sitharaman
Students Elated As Schools For Classes 5 To 8 Reopen In Pune After 11 Months
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8
Jammu And Kashmir: Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 1
Regular Classes For Grade 9, First Year PUC Students To Begin From February 1 In Karnataka
Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8
Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students
Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students
New Delhi:

With schools in Odisha likely to reopen this month, given the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the state government has decided to gift students 'Happiness kits' -- comprising peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas among other items -- to boost their immunity.

The distribution, set to begin during the first week of February, would cover five districts in the initial phase -- Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, and Sundargarh, an official said on Monday.

"Each kit would contain nutritious food items, such as wheat, turmeric powder, peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas, cinnamon, cardamom, biscuits. These apart, stationery items, including pen, pencil, notepad, sanitary napkin, toothpaste, iodised salt and soap, would also be a part of the kit," he said.

According to School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash, at least 1.83 lakh children of 1,916 schools, spread over the five districts, will benefit from the initiative in the first phase. The programme would later be extended to other districts of the state, he said. "In all, 30 lakh children of 60,000 schools would be able to avail the kit," the minister added.

Official sources said the state government has approved a proposal to assign the kit distribution job to Akshaya Patra Foundation, which supplies mid-day meals to schools.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
Live | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
Budget 2021: Here's What Educationists Have To Say
Budget 2021: Here's What Educationists Have To Say
ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here
ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here
JNU Reopening: Entry To Fourth Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed
JNU Reopening: Entry To Fourth Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................