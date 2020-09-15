"Democracy Is Crucial In Ensuring Free Flow Of Information": UN Chief

International Day of Democracy: "As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic," said the UN chief.

Happy Democracy Day Image: September 15 is observed as democracy day every year

International Day of Democracy 2020: India, the largest democracy in the world, continues to inspire people globally when the country goes to polls every five years. Social scientists attribute this unique quality to "the opening and last sentences of the preamble: 'We, the people... adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution' signifies the power is ultimately vested in the hands of the people". International Day of Democracy is a United Nations designated day, observed every year on September 15. This year the democracy day assumes great significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, in his message on International Day of Democracy.   

International day of Democracy 2020: "Human Rights at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19," says the United Nations in its policy brief as the world battles the pandemic. Some of the key areas of focus are right to life and duty to protect life, right to health and access to healthcare and the challenge to freedom of movement because free interaction and travel will not help in breaking the chain of infection. The UN has called for specific action to tackle issues that may impact democracy and "increase authoritarianism" during the pandemic.

  • Developing media literacy and digital safety
  • Fighting misinformation
  • Training journalists to report on the pandemic and fact-checked coverage
  • Empowering women against gender violence
  • Special focus on youth, minorities and other marginalized sections

