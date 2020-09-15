'Democracy Is Crucial In Ensuring Free Flow Of Information': UN Chief

Happy Democracy Day Image: September 15 is observed as democracy day every year

International Day of Democracy 2020: India, the largest democracy in the world, continues to inspire people globally when the country goes to polls every five years. Social scientists attribute this unique quality to "the opening and last sentences of the preamble: 'We, the people... adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution' signifies the power is ultimately vested in the hands of the people". International Day of Democracy is a United Nations designated day, observed every year on September 15. This year the democracy day assumes great significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, in his message on International Day of Democracy.

Democracy contributes to peaceful & stable societies and allows people to have a say in decisions affecting their lives.



Tuesday is International #DemocracyDay. https://t.co/036QRZP734#StandUp4HumanRightspic.twitter.com/4IKthEOkoz — United Nations (@UN) September 14, 2020

International day of Democracy 2020: "Human Rights at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19," says the United Nations in its policy brief as the world battles the pandemic. Some of the key areas of focus are right to life and duty to protect life, right to health and access to healthcare and the challenge to freedom of movement because free interaction and travel will not help in breaking the chain of infection. The UN has called for specific action to tackle issues that may impact democracy and "increase authoritarianism" during the pandemic.

Developing media literacy and digital safety

Fighting misinformation

Training journalists to report on the pandemic and fact-checked coverage

Empowering women against gender violence

Special focus on youth, minorities and other marginalized sections

International Day of Democracy 2020: The Twitter buzz

It is the fundamental right of every citizen, in every corner of the world, to participate in the process of democratic self-governance. Democracy has always been and will remain the greatest aspiration of people around the world who long to be free. #InternationalDayofDemocracypic.twitter.com/vRRRmCcye2 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 15, 2020

Greetings on the occasion of #InternationalDayofDemocracy. Democracy gives voice to the common man and ensures that all are equal before the rule of law. I appeal to everybody to strengthen the foundations of Indian democracy and make it more vibrant. pic.twitter.com/5uvXytusQq — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 15, 2020

Democracy is built on inclusion, equality & participation. It is the fundamental building block for sustainable development & human rights. This #InternationalDayOfDemocracy, let us reaffirm to uphold our democratic values & traditions and set an example for the world to emulate. pic.twitter.com/9ZHaGt6EHz — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 15, 2020

This #InternationalDayOfDemocracy, we renew our resolve to safeguard our hard-earned freedom and cherish & respect human-rights which are essential elements of any democracy. pic.twitter.com/o5BJbWccFu — Congress (@INCIndia) September 15, 2020

