International Day Of Democracy 2021: Find Out Why Is It Observed

The UN celebrates the International Day of Democracy on September 15. (Representational)

The UN General Assembly celebrates the International Day of Democracy on September 15 to encourage governments around the world to strengthen and consolidate democracy. The day was observed for the first time in 2008.

Why Is It Observed?

This day, celebrated by the UN, marks an opportunity to review the state of democracy around the world. Each year highlights a specific theme. Past themes have included stronger democracies, strengthening the voices of citizens, accountability, and political tolerance. In 2020, the theme was “COVID-19: A Spotlight on Democracy”. This year, the United Nations has called for strengthening democratic resilience in the face of future crises.

The International Day of Democracy is also an opportunity to raise awareness and educate the public about their democratic rights, to highlight the important role of parliaments, their capacity and mandate to deliver justice, peace, development, and human rights.

Many organisations hold debates and conferences and launch public campaigns to mobilise political will and public support for reinforcing democratic values.

The Origin Of International Day Of Democracy

The day traces its existence to the Universal Declaration on Democracy, adopted on September 15, 1997, by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organisation of national parliaments. The IPU says its support for this day stems from the core belief that democracy requires the participation of all citizens.