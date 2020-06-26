World Day Against Drug Abuse: UN Says, 'Better Knowledge For Better Care'

World day against drug abuse 2020: UN calls for solidarity and awareness

On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the United Nations, in its message, said people globally need to have more solidarity and compassion to tackle the menace that destroyed lives of millions including youngsters. The theme for this year's anti-drug abuse day is "better knowledge for better care."

Unless people understand the magnitude of the problem and how it hits health, physical and mental, the world cannot counter drug abuse, the UN said.

Around 35.6 million people across the world are victims of drug abuse, according to the World Drug Report 2020 published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Young adults and teenagers account for the largest share of those using drugs and most of them suffer from HIV, Hepatitis C and other related diseases.

Only one out of eight people who need treatment and rehabilitation are able to get it, according to the report.

The UN every year reaches out to people, non-profit organizations and countries to do more against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen action taken to free the society of the evils of drug abuse.

There are many who are victims of drug abuse and would like to quit but are unable to help themselves due to lack of awareness and social stigma. One out of three drug users is a woman but women represent only one out of five people in treatment, a UN report says.

The number of deaths due to use of drugs and related disorders went up 71 per cent in the last decade, according to a UN report.