International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022: All About It

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26.

Drug abuse remains one of the biggest threats to health and the society in general. It's one of the major issues that the world is struggling with and which needs to be completely eliminated from the society.

Every year, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 26. The main aim of this day is to spread awareness about the physical and psychological impact of substance abuse, drug overdose deaths, and drugs-related problems across the globe.

Theme

This year, the theme for the day is “Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crisis.”

This addresses the different challenges the world is facing and tries to take steps to create a world free of drug abuse.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the issue of transnational drug challenges will be addressed.

History

The United Nations General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on December 7, 1987. The main motive behind doing this was to take action toward the goal of creating a society that's free of drug abuse.

Significance

The day aims at spreading more awareness about the harmful impact of drug abuse. It is also about instilling a sense of responsibility among the youth so that they do not fall prey to drugs.

Various events are organised in schools and colleges to educate the students and inform them about the dangers of drug abuse.

The UNODC website states that you can do your part in the movement by sharing real facts on the drug situation, including its health risks, to contribute to the solution of the global drug issue.

This year, the UNODC started the campaign - “#CareInCrises” - for World Drug Day.