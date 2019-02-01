Manmohan Singh Critiques Budget, Says Farm, Tax Sops Will Impact Polls

Interim Budget 2019: "It's an election budget," Manmohan Singh told NDTV.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said the interim budget presented today by Union Minister Piyush Goyal will have implications on the national elections due by May. The government presented a budget with big giveaways to the middle class, farmers and the rural population in what is being seen as a critical test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi months before the elections.

On being asked about the big income tax gift for the middle class and farmers, Dr Singh, who was the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government, said, "In these circumstances of the case, concessions to farmers and concessions to middle class will obviously have implications in the election."

Manmohan Singh is widely recognised for the economic reforms which he announced in 1991 when he was the finance minister.

Those with an annual salary of up to Rs. 5 lakh will not have to pay income tax, Piyush Goyal said while reading out the budget in parliament, after making a series of big announcements. The government also announced the widely-anticipated scheme for farmers which would provide direct income support for small farmers. "The government has made a historic plan called the PM Kisan programme. Those small farmers who have less than two acres will get a support of Rs 6,000," Mr Goyal said. "It will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000," he said. He announced an allocation of Rs 75,000 crore for the scheme.

The government also decided to hike the gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from the next financial year.

Income tax refunds will be processed within 24 hours and released immediately, the minister said.

Mr Goyal was standing in for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was undergoing medical treatment in the United States.

It is the last chance for the ruling BJP to cover its bases after it lost three major states in last year's elections to rival Congress.

On Thursday, the government went into damage control mode as a yet-to-be-released report said unemployment was at a four-decade high in 2017-18.