Budget 2019-20 Live Updates: In Piyush Goyal's Briefcase, Farm Loan Waiver, Friendly Tax Rules Likely

New Delhi:
Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget may place heavy focus on farmers, say analysts
Union minister Piyush Goyal will shortly present the interim Budget of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the Modi government's last Union Budget before the Lok Sabha elections due by May. Analysts say Piyush Goyal may announce massive relief for farmers and small industries who are still feeling the aftershocks of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). With the Lok Sabha election just months away, the government is likely to keep the budget focussed on immediate relief such as easing income tax rules, favourable loan terms for small businesses, farm loan waiver and even direct cash transfers to farmers who are under debt. The farm loan waiver may reach up to Rs 1 lakh crore, according to some reports. The Modi government is also likely to waive off premium on crop insurance. Piyush Goyal's turn to reveal the contents of the Union Budget briefcase in the crucial national election year came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had to go on leave and fly to the US for treatment. Yesterday, the government said its estimate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for fiscal 2018 was 7.2 per cent, significantly higher than 6.7 per cent earlier. The Railway Budget for 2019 will also be presented today.
Here are the live updates of Union Budget 2019 to be presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal:
The Modi government has said it is not averse to taking risk with fiscal deficit management; in other words, Piyush Goyal may announce heavy cuts in interest rates and favourable loans for small businesses, in addition to a massive farm loan waiver.
These election-year measures are, however, likely to have a ripple effect on fiscal deficit, or the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government.
Economists caution that farm loans waivers would widen a fiscal deficit the government has aimed to cap at 3.3 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or Rs 6.24 lakh crore. Even without the farm loan waiver, some credit rating agencies have estimated India's fiscal deficit at Rs 6.67 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the GDP, on muted tax collections.
Last week, Moody's Investors Service, which has already forecast a slippage in fiscal deficit to 3.4 per cent in the current fiscal against the budgeted target of 3.3 per cent, warns of further slippage in the fiscal consolidation roadmap that the Modi government has planned.
A year before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, then finance minister P Chidambaram had announced a massive loan waiver of Rs 60,000 crore, which on hindsight election analysts say was a key factor that helped the UPA under then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh retain power for another five years. A similar move by the NDA government today cannot be ruled out.
Analysts appear to concur that in the Interim Budget 2019, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce loan waivers worth at least Rs 1 lakh crore. Keeping farmers happy would be a key focus area of the government as it presents its last budget before the Lok Sabha elections due by May. Chances of the government easing income tax rules
are also high.
The Railway Budget 2019 is likely to include major announcements on allocation for high-speed trains. India is moving towards deploying more high-speed trains in busy routes, especially those connecting major cities where revenue potential is very high. New trains may be announced, as has been the practice in every Rail Budget every year.
Advanced railway station facilities such as Wi-Fi connectivity and hygienic catering services are the soft upgrades the government may consider in the Rail Budget.