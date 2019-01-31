Government Revises GDP Growth At 7.2% In 2017-18 From 6.7%

The government said on Thursday that its estimate of GDP growth for financial year 2017-18 stood at 7.2 per cent, instead of 6.7 per cent earlier. The Ministry of Statistics said that GDP growth according to the First Revised Estimate stood at an upwards revised 7.2 per cent in 2017-18, as against the Provisional Estimate of 6.7 per cent in May 2018. The government also revised the estimate of economic growth for financial year 2016-17 to 8.2 per cent.

The government has said it estimates GDP growth to be at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, had earlier this month released its First Advance Estimates of National Income 2018-19.

It will release Second Advance Estimates for 2018-19, along with estimates for the first three quarters of 2018-19 on February 28 this year.

Also, Provisional Estimates for 2018-19 along with estimates for all the four quarters will be released on May 31, 2019, the Ministry of Statistics said.

