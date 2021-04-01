"Orders Issued By Oversight": Interest Rate Cuts On Small Savings Dropped

The new interest rate on PPF would have been the lowest since 1974.

The government has rolled back cuts on interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificates or NSC and Public Provident Fund or PPF, announced last evening.

"Interest rates of small savings schemes of the government of India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted this morning.

Last evening, on the last day of the financial year, the government had announced a huge cut in interest rates of up to 1.1 per cent for the first quarter of 2021-22 in a massive blow to middle-class depositors.

Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021.

Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn. @FinMinIndia@PIB_India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 1, 2021

The interest rate on PPF was reduced from 7.1 per cent to 6.4 per cent. NSC would be down to 5.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

The new interest rate on PPF would have been the lowest since 1974.

The rollback was announced as Bengal and Assam voted in the second round of state elections.