'Interdependency Networks': Anand Mahindra's Key To Coping With Crisis

Anand Mahindra stressed the importance of interdependence in the midst of Covid crisis

Anand Mahindra, one of the most popular Indian industrialists, is known for being vocal about current issues on social media. Often, his tweets are laced with humour too. On Thursday, the Mahindra Group chairman stressed the importance of interdependence in the midst of a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For numerous individuals and families, the pandemic has upended normal life in previously unimaginable ways. While responding to a tweet about the online community coming to the aid of a pregnant, COVID-positive woman, Mr Mahindra said it was an “effective way of coping with human crises”, especially in a densely populated country like India.

A lesson is emerging here. For a country as massive & populous as ours, perhaps the most effective way of coping with human crises such as a pandemic, is through ‘Interdependency Networks.' (1/2) https://t.co/ktkixhvphs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 13, 2021

The tweet to which Mr Mahindra was responding was by a user, Sarah Siraj. She had posted about the pregnant woman in Chennai requiring “a bed urgently with a ventilator and NICU”. She added that she had received over 1,000 responses to her tweet and thanked everyone saying “we found her a bed that night. You guys did this”.

I'd tweeted 2 days ago about a full term pregnant lady in Chennai whose oxygen dropped to 73 and required a bed urgently with a ventilator and NICU. I got 1000+ retweets and responses, and we found her a bed that night. You guys did this. Thank you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8HROTkR89T — Sarah Siraj (@iSarahcastic) May 13, 2021

In the same thread, Mr Mahindra explained what he meant by an “interdependency network”, saying that it was “an aggregation of grassroots, people-to-people helplines, which are more efficient at sharing resources than a centralised mechanism”. He also highlighted the role of “digital communication and social media” for making it happen.

What I'm calling an Interdependency Network is an aggregation of grassroots, people-to-people helplines, which are more efficient at sharing resources than a centralised mechanism.This is possible on a massive scale today only thanks to digital communication & social media! (2/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 13, 2021

A few of his followers also agreed with Mr Mahindra's opinion. The industrialist also retweeted a user's comment that also hailed such networks saying they “have offered a sliver of sunshine to families harrowed by the COVID crisis”.

These networks are the only thing that have offered a sliver of sunshine to families harrowed by the COVID crisis. That there was someone helping out when no one had answers. — Neha Rai (@neharai) May 13, 2021

Another user thanked “social media platforms for the support”.

I agree and I thank social media platforms for the support .. Today I did an Insta live with a #covidwarrior Sailesh Mishra, Founder of Silver Innings who has 4 on going missions to serve community in these times .. @sailesh2000https://t.co/MpI4BrF5tc — 〰️HIRA-MEHTA〰️ (@HIRAMEHTA3) May 13, 2021

A third user commented that such initiatives made his “very proud to be an Indian”.

These type of news makes me very proud to be an indian..who really care others ...i love my people ???? — Debashish Haldar (@Debashi48890607) May 13, 2021

Mr Mahindra has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter and is known for his candid views and posts, replete with social commentary. A couple of days ago, he had a blunt piece of advice for people on social media who said that they were “missing the good old days”. He told them, “Don't even think about signing up for Twitter.”

Earlier this month, Mr Mahindra also rolled out an “Oxygen on Wheels” project. This project uses trucks on local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes.